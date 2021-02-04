No evidence we are tied to ANC faction or Magashule, says ATM

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has vowed to fight for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s removal and has insisted that it wouldn't back down from a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa, a matter which has landed in court.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said that it had no links to an African National Congress (ANC) faction or the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule.

ATM vowed to fight for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s removal.

The party insisted that it wouldn't back down from a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa, a matter which has landed in court.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asked the Western Cape High Court to dismiss the ATM’s application to review and set aside her decision not to grant the party’s request for a secret ballot in its motion of no confidence in the president.

The court reserved judgment in the secret ballot case.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said that being one of only two ATM Members of Parliament would not deter them should the court rule either way.

"As the ATM, we are intending to push on with this motion because it is our belief and strong conviction that we do not agree with the direction the country is taking under the leadership of Mr Ramaphosa."

On links to ANC factional politics, Zungula said there was no evidence to support that.

"Since 2018, we've been accused of being propped up by former President Zuma or Ace Magashule. Up to this day, no one has ever provided any evidence."

In her answering affidavit filed in the High Court, Modise asked for the ATM’s application to be dismissed with punitive costs.

