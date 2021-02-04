National Consumer Commission probing 7 retailers over ginger, garlic price spike

The commission said that the investigation was launched following complaints by consumers about excessive price hikes since the national lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The steep increase in ginger and garlic prices has prompted another investigation - this time by the National Consumer Commission.

The commission is probing seven major retailers for alleged price gouging.

These include Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Food Lover's Market, the Shoprite Group and Boxer amongst others.

The prices of garlic and ginger have skyrocketed as many people believe they help fight against COVID-19 related diseases.

The commission's Phetho Ntaba said that suppliers implicated faced a fine of up to R1 million.

"This was done to protect consumers against unconscionable, unfair, unreasonable, unjust or improper commercial practices during the national disaster."

