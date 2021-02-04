Malema may be seeking alliance against Zondo Inquiry with Zuma meeting - analyst

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that one thing former President Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema appeared to have in common was investigations into their conduct by the Zondo Inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema's request to meet Jacob Zuma for tea has sparked questions about his intentions and motivation given their acrimonious history and the former president's defiance of the Constitutional Court.

The Zondo Commission of inquiry has announced that it will be laying a criminal complaint against Zuma for refusing to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo last month as per his summons.

However, Zuma insists he would rather go to jail than appear before the commission.

ANALYSIS: Presidents who subvert democracies can hit a brick wall: Ask Zuma

Julius Malema's tweet raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he used the social media platform to reach out to Zuma, asking him to sit down for a cup of tea.

Zuma responded just a few hours later, also on Twitter, saying: "As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup.'"

Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup. https://t.co/7Okdw94WAH Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 3, 2021

In October, the Sunday Times reported that the state capture commission had issued South Africa's major banks with subpoenas to provide all Malema's financial records, along with those of his wife and his late grandmother.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that one thing Zuma and Malema appeared to have in common was investigations into their conduct by the Zondo Inquiry.

READ: On Jacob Zuma: A despot’s time to face democracy

"Malema might be seeing what's coming for him and he might be building alliances against the commission. That is the only thing we can find here because there is nothing strategic that one can say they're going to discuss, except for something that puts them in one place."

On Wednesday, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule came out to bat for Zuma, saying that the former president must be left alone.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.