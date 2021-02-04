Kruger National Park counting cost of heavy rain, flooding in reserve

Several roads and bridges in the nature reserve have been swamped and some of it's camps are still inaccessible.

JOHANNESBURG - With more rainfall forecast for some parts of the country heading into the weekend, the Kruger National Park is counting the cost of the flooding.

Several roads and bridges in the nature reserve have been swamped and some of its camps are still inaccessible.

Several provinces have been lashed by heavy downpours for over a week now and the South African Weather Service has urged residents who live in low-lying areas to be extra cautious.

The Kruger National Park's Ike Phaahla: "We've not been able to do a proper assessment of the damage due to the water levels but our teams are on the ground and will do that immediately as soon as the water subsides."

