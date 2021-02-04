Khoza: Mantashe told MPs to always side with Zuma or they'd be disciplined

This regards a Constitutional Court ruling when Zuma was still president.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has heard that former African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Gwede Mantashe told members of Parliament to forget about a Constitutional Court judgment and act in accordance with ANC principles and in unity with former President Jacob Zuma, otherwise they would be disciplined.

It stated that the speaker had the constitutional power to prescribe a secret ballot in a motion of no confidence against the president.

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has told the state capture commission that Mantashe led the crusade to tell MPs that they couldn't vote with their conscience and they had to tow the party line.

“[He said] anyone who sought to uphold the rule of law will be severely punished; I am a living example of that because Gwede Mantashe didn’t only make the statement, but he went further and acted on it and he fired me.”

Khoza said Mantashe made sure the ANC threatened MPs to vote for Zuma in a motion of no confidence even though the Constitutional Court had said the speaker could decide to run a secret ballot.

“And they were saying in this Constitution, pointing to the Constitution of the ANC, there is nothing about conscience.”

Zondo reacted: “I can’t understand how that could be said in light of the judgment, I can understand before the judgment of the Constitutional Court clarifying the position and then the ruling party said anyone who has acted in accordance with the judgment of the Constitutional Court will be disciplined. What kind of message does that give, not just to the members of the ANC but to the public, what is it supposed to say about respect for the Constitution?”

The commission is currently facing a similar reaction from Zuma on the recent Constitutional Court ruling compelling him to appear.

MY LIFE WAS THREATENED, SAID I KILLED MY HUSBAND

Khoza said her life was threatened and ANC members told her son that she had killed his father - her husband - all because she had called on former President Zuma to step down.

Khoza said she started posting on Facebook because she was disappointed that leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa put Zuma above the party.

She said the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal publicised her home address and said she should be disciplined.

She added that a reservoir of eThekwini Municipality would spill water into her yard every time she posted on social media and universities told her they couldn't work with her and she should apologise but she refused.

Khoza said one night when she got home, a man with a balaclava was waiting with a firearm but miraculously he slipped and dropped it.

She said the most painful part was the threats against her children: “The threats were not just directed at me, they were [also] directed at my children. One of those key things that the ANC did to me - I lost my husband when I was 28-years-old and my son was one-year-old at the time - was that they came to my house and told my son I killed my husband.”

