Health MEC Mbombo assesses WC's readiness to distribute COVID vaccines

MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is visiting the Cape Medical Depot on Thursday to assess the state of readiness to store and distribute vaccines.

CAPE TOWN - As more provinces are expected reveal their COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans, the Western Cape Department of Health said it was ready to receive the jabs to start the first phase of the rollout, which will target health workers.

MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is visiting the Cape Medical Depot on Thursday to assess the state of readiness to store and distribute vaccines.

This will be undertaken by the department's central depot to ensure vaccines get to state and private health facilities.

ALSO READ: 3 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to SA through Covax

Mbombo said they were hoping to receive the first batch next week.

#SAVaccine The vaccines will be stored and distributed at the Cape Medical Depot in the CBD. KP pic.twitter.com/6WjwXjuyaR EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2021

#SAVaccine Director of Pharmacy Services Kim Lowenherz says theres tight security at the facility and therell be security in place for the distribution process as well. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/C58sy7hhi4 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2021

At a massive facility in the Cape Town CBD, various vaccines are stored on shelves in boxes.

There are also a number of cold rooms at various temperatures ready to stock COVID-19 vaccines.

When the vaccines arrive, a dedicated team will process and pack them in fridges until distribution time.

Mbombo said 35,000 health workers would receive doses while 4,000 city workers will be immunised along with 6,000 community workers and 58,000 in the private sector.

“Compared to other provinces, you find that they have different facilities but with us, we have a system where they can be sent to different districts.”

Director of Pharmacy Services Kim Lowenherz added that there's a tight security at the facility and there'll be security in place for the distribution process as well.

“Security is of utmost importance, so we have unmarked SAPS vehicles that will accompany the vaccines for distributions.”

WATCH: Ramaphosa: Nobody will be forced to take the vaccine

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.