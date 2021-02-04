Graaff-Reinet man handed 20-year sentence for raping boy (8)

Jonathan Lombard was convicted and sentenced in the High Court in Makhanda this week.

CAPE TOWN - A child rapist has started serving out his 20-year prison term.

The man attacked an 8-year-old boy in a Graaff-Reinet community last year.

The child had been sharing a room with Lombard and his brother when he was sexually assaulted.

The police's Bradley Rawlinson: "A case was handed over to the Graaff-Reinet family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit after the victim's mother had taken the young boy to the Graaff-Reinet clinic where it was confirmed that the child had been raped. The suspect was traced and arrested."

