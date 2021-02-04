Gordhan: Greater consequences now for power station managers over power cuts

Publis Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee that load shedding continued to be the most difficult area to manage at power utility Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that he wanted more consequences for power plant managers in the event of more load shedding.

Gordhan briefed MPs on the current status of SOEs, like the power utility and South African Airways (SAA).

Minister Gordhan said that load shedding continued to be the most difficult area for Eskom management.

He said that to the company’s credit, it had now appointed a new head of generation.

But those in operations would face greater consequences if performance was not met as load shedding happened.

"Secondly, they are going to enforce new standards of operational conduct and rigour as far as power station operations are concerned. Thirdly, there's going to be a lot more consequence management if different performance standards are not met."

Gordhan also told MPs that the power utility continued to make major inroads in renewable energy and to meet climate change obligations.

