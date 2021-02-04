GDE refutes DA claim of incurring R1bn in irregular expenditure

The DA’s shadow MEC for Education Khume Ramulifho said that according to the Auditor-General, effective steps were not taken to prevent irregular expenditure amounting to more than R1 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department rubbished claims that it incurred over R1 billion in irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 financial year.

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the figures were revealed in the department’s annual report for the same period.

The department said that its irregular expenditure currently sits at R14 million, and the 2020/2021 financial statements have not yet been audited.

The DA’s shadow MEC for Education Khume Ramulifho said that according to the Auditor-General, effective steps were not taken to prevent irregular expenditure amounting to more than R1 billion.

"This irregular expenditure is a result of non-compliance with regards to procurement and management."

While the department’s Steve Mabona conceded there was irregular expenditure incurred during the 2019/2020 financial year, he said that it did not add up to the claimed amount.

"The DA statement is riddled with a few errors and deliberately, which then misleads the public."

The Gauteng Education Department was investigating how the department spent R431 million on disinfecting the province's schools between June and August last year.

