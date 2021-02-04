Family ties & trust - SA shares memories, heartbreak over Greyhound closure

Millions of South Africans have fond memories of lengthy trips to the ones they longed to be with either in their childhood, student or adult years.

JOHANNESBURG - When news broke on Wednesday of Greyhound and Citiliner bus services closing operations in South Africa after 37 years, the outpouring of sadness - almost grief - was not unexpected.

Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto shared her connection to the company in a moving tribute.

She told her story of a family held together by a bus, and her hope that this was not the end.

"In my case, as a child of divorce, it wasn’t viable for my parents to put three children on a flight every other school holiday… The Greyhound became a safe space for tightening sisterhood, the discovery of a country, and the holding together – even if by shoestring – of a young family across the KZN/Gauteng divide," she said.

"So, it’s a painful process for me to observe the shutting down of Greyhound. I know the jobs matter, but there’s a lot more that’s being lost...

"The elderly bus drivers were, who by the time my sisters went to boarding school, were my siblings on the long road between KZN and Johannesburg… who looked out for us at the time when you could safely rely on strangers in this country."

Social media was filled with similar stories from South Africans across the country who relied on Greyhound to carry them to their various destinations.

Greyhound, Translux & Intercape busses have a very very special place in my heart. Tertiary days. — Sir Kgauza wa Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) February 3, 2021

Greyhound,Trunslux,City to City, Intercape this was a special era. Flights were out of reach bt these buses took us to varsity & I always met special people but lost contacts, also when long distances still worked these buses made sure we could see our girlfriends😭 #Greyhound pic.twitter.com/ZTF06SfztU — XHOSA SOUL #Album now available (@XHOSA_SOUL) February 3, 2021

Greyhound deserves to be rescued



Those guy's services were always on point — Tsonga Bearded Gentleman 👞💼🇿🇦 (@Lany_SKA) February 3, 2021

When I was young, my siblings and I would travel to see my grandparents in Kimberley using the Greyhound. Super sad that they’re closing down. ☹️🤍 #GreyHoundMemories #GreyHound pic.twitter.com/0c2AZBvZHb — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) February 3, 2021

too many memories this bus🤧

bye Greyhound😭💔 pic.twitter.com/1c14Hx8NiE — Minister of Pain 🇿🇦 (@MinisterWaPain) February 3, 2021

So much is changing around us. Nothing was the same anymore. My kids will never know a Greyhound long distance trip to the Eastern Cape for school holidays https://t.co/yZ08M4Ic8f — 🎬🎥📱📻🎭❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) February 3, 2021

Around 600 employees will effectively lose their jobs when the last bus trips are completed on 14 February.

