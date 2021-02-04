Ekurhuleni allows COVID testing of children from six years old

The city said its recorded concerns from parents who want their children presenting flu-like symptoms to be tested for the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni on Thursday said only children aged six or older were allowed to be tested for COVID-19 at its health facilities.

The city said it had recorded concerns from parents who wanted their children presenting flu-like symptoms to be tested for the coronavirus.

However, mayoral spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said testing children for COVID-19 at its facilities depended on the child's age and whether the child was in close contact with a person who contracted the virus.

Dlamini said children older than six years were tested, as the general concern with most children was that they may spread the virus to those who are at greater risk for severe illness, such as older adults and people with underlying conditions.

The city said while testing was vital to keep families, schools, and communities safe, it urged parents and guardians not to panic.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.