EC ANC defends Zuma comments in wake of Magashule criticism

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has described as unfortunate, comments made by the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule regarding its calls for action against former president Jacob Zuma.

Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said while they did not want to get into a public spat with the secretary-general, they believed that all members of the party should be subjected to the party’s rules and regulations.

Magashule called the province populist and ill-disciplined after it told the Mail & Guardian that Zuma should be disciplined for his threat to defy the Constitutional Court.

Zuma said that he would rather go to jail than return to the witness box at the State Capture Commission where multiple allegations have been levelled against him.

The apex court instructed him to return to the commission and provide answers.

The ANC Eastern Cape defended its right to make public its views on what it believed should happen to Zuma.

Ncgukayitobi said that the matter was in the interests of both the public and the party.

He said that the party in the province was willing to take its view to the national executive committee (NEC).

He added that the provincial leadership and alliance structures had already met to discuss Zuma.

The NEC is set to meet on 12 February, while Zuma is expected back at the commission from the 15th.

