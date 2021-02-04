Cosatu gives Golden Arrow a week to provide plan to deal with crime on buses

Over the past few weeks, there have been several robberies on Golden Arrow buses.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union alliance Cosatu gave Golden Arrow Bus Services management a week to provide it with a plan to combat crime.

Cosatu said that if Golden Arrow failed to respond, the next would be to launch a campaign against the company which would include a class-action lawsuit.

In a meeting this week, Cosatu suggested that panic buttons and cameras be installed on buses.

In response, Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “We would like to clarify that we welcome suggestions and value possible partnerships with any organisations who could assist us in addressing the very serious issue of crime on our busses.”

