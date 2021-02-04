ANC KZN mourns as 4 members die in a week, 3 of them from COVID

The party said the deaths of Bridget Ntshangase, Chris Ntuli, Nonhle Mkhulisi and Alfred Duma have left it reeling with shock.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is in mourning after four prominent leaders passed away, three from COVID-19, in just one week.

The party on Thursday said the deaths of Bridget Ntshangase, Chris Ntuli, Nonhle Mkhulisi and Alfred Duma had left it reeling with shock.

This comes as party members are still processing the passing of Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli less than a month ago.

READ: KZN MEC Bheki Ntuli succumbs to COVID-19

Ntshangase was a former ANC Youth League leader in eThekwini who served as the ANC whip in the KZN legislature.

Mkhulisi was the district mayor of the King Cetshwayo Municipality on the North Coast.

Duma was one of the party’s last remaining uMkhonto we Sizwe stalwarts, having joined the armed wing in 1961.

Chris Ntuli was an ANC former eThekwini leader who served in the National Assembly between 2009 and 2014 as well as in the KZN legislature between 2014 and 2019.

READ: Minister Jackson Mthembu dies from COVID-19 related complications

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said: “We pass our condolences to the family and the bereaved. They have played their part.”

While Ntshangase, Mkhulisi and Duma have been confirmed to have succumbed to the coronavirus, Ntombela said they were yet to establish the cause of death for Chris Ntuli.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.