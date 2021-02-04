3 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to SA through Covax

If all goes according to plan, around 281,000 more healthcare workers in the country will get their vaccine shots by the end of the first quarter of the year.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will receive just over three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, thanks to the Covax initiative.

Earlier this week, the first one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs arrived.

There were, however, fears that there were not enough doses to inoculate South Africa's more than one million medical workers. But if the doses arrived on time, the majority of the country's healthcare fraternity would be immunised by the end of March.

The Covax facility was set up to ensure equitable access to vaccines, especially for low-income countries.

Its distribution plan should see just under three million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and 117,000 shots of the Pfizer-Biotech treatment delivered to South Africa.

