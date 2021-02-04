2 MDC Alliance members denied bail for allegedly shouting at police

Their party said the court's decision to keep them in jail is a travesty of justice.

HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe has denied bail to two Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance officials, who are being held at a maximum-security jail in Harare, for allegedly shouting at police.

Their party said the court's decision on Thursday was a travesty of justice.

The two have been sent back to the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison until their next court appearance on 18 February.

MDC Alliance MP Joanah Mamombe and Youth Assembly official Cecilia Chimbiri were arrested in Harare on Monday.

They’re alleged to have pulled up alongside a police vehicle, and scolded police officers for transporting suspects without regard to social distancing.

The two appeared in the Harare Magistrates Court dressed in white overalls, goggles and plastic face shields as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Last week, officials said 78 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 at a large prison in southern Masvingo province.

