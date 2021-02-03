Zuma defiance shows he considers himself above the law - Zondo Commission

The Zondo Commission has reacted to Zuma's comments in a late-night statement.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said that Jacob Zuma's decision to disobey a summons ordering him to appear at the inquiry showed that he considered himself to be above the law and the Constitution.

It points out that on one hand, Zuma refuses to comply with the Constitution by disobeying the apex court's ruling but on the other hand, he continues to enjoy all the financial benefits that the Constitution grants him as a former president, paid by the taxpayer.

On Monday, Zuma released a list of what he called injustices against him, criticising the Constitutional Court's findings that he must appear at the inquiry.

Zuma described the ruling as extraordinary and unprecedented.

He compared the apex court to apartheid-era courts, complaining that the decision to compel him to attend and provide answers undermined his rights.

