Zikalala: KZN ready to start 2021 academic year

DURBAN - Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are ready to commence with the 2021 academic year.

Senior government officials, led by Premier Sihle Zikalala, addressed the media on Tuesday.

They said that COVID-19 essentials, stationery and textbooks had already been distributed to most of the province’s over 6,200 schools.

Zikalala said that teachers and senior management teams were already making preparations for the return of pupils on 15 February.

“The main aim is to have the first lesson during the first hour of the first day of school. There is confirmation that all schools will have the required COVID-19 essentials when learners arrive and this will include cloth masks for teachers and learners,” he said.

Zikalala added that the admission process for pupils was almost complete.

“Out of 2,771,015 learners expected to be admitted by schools in 2021, the province has already admitted 2,769,212 learners, which is 99.93%.”

He said that all schools had received stationery packs for this academic year, with 96% of textbooks having already been distributed to schools and outstanding kits expected to be delivered by the end of this week.

