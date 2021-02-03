WATCH: Crocodile removed from NW family's swimming pool

The large repile was safely removed on Monday and was released into its natural habitat.

JOHANNESBURG - Many people tend to dip a toe in first but you may want to do a more thorough inspection before your next leap into a swimming pool.

A family in the North West got the shock of their lives over the weekend when they found a crocodile in their pool.

A video of the strange sighting is being shared all around the world.

