Two people die following Tuesday’s shooting at Vanderbijlpark filling station

It's understood an unknown man shot and wounded several people before turning the gun on himself.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed two people have now died following Tuesday night's shooting at a local filling station in Vanderbijlpark.

CCTV footage of the man shooting himself at a Sharpeville garage in full view of locals has been making the rounds on social media.

The police's Kay Makhubele said the pair later died in hospital: “We received the information later today that two of those who were in hospital passed away. We have now registered cases of murder, attempted murder and an inquest.”

