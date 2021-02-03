There's intent to destroy Zuma & make him the face of state capture - Maphatsoe

JOHANNESBURG - Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) President Kebby Maphatsoe said there was a clear intention to destroy former President Jacob Zuma.

Maphatsoe said the country was set on making the former president the face of state capture.

This was in reaction to Zuma’s own scathing attack on the Constitutional Court, the Public Protector’s office under Advocate Thuli Madonsela and the state capture commission.

Zuma has said that he would defy an order from the highest court in the land to return to the commission and to provide answers.

He has been implicated multiple times, with his relationship with the notorious Gupta family often coming under the spotlight.

Maphatsoe repeated his warnings to the state capture commission, insisting that if Zuma was to face arrest, then the country must be prepared to see things take a turn for the worst.

“Our people are not stupid, they are not fooled. And I think South Africa when we advise, we were called before the Integrity Committee [and told] that we want people to rise up against the government.”

With some in his circles criticising the two for failing to reach a more amicable solution.

Maphastsoe said Zuma has tried to respect the commission, but the same has not been afforded to him.

“There’s nothing that they want from Zuma. They only want him to be the face of the state capture.”

Zuma is set to appear before the inquiry from 15 February.

