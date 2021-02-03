Tazne van Wyk's alleged killer due in court for pre-trial hearing

A provisional trial date has been set for May.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged child killer in Elsies River faces another pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.

He's charged with the rape and murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

The accused was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape in February last year, about a week after the girl disappeared in Elsies River, and led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 near Worcester.

Little Tazne Van Wyk's alleged killer was not present for his first pre-trial conference last week due to apparent confusion amongst authorities about whether or not he was meant to appear.

The matter was then remanded until today.

It's already been revealed that the accused was out on parole at the time of the 8-year-old's disappearance.

It's also emerged he allegedly sexually abused more children over the years.

In addition to the charges linked to Tazne's rape and murder, the accused also faces additional charges related to other crimes, including rape, sexual assault, incest and kidnapping.

