State capture commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma over attack

In a response to Zuma's scathing attack on the state capture commission this week, the inquiry's secretary has now been instructed to open a criminal complaint against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said that it would be laying another criminal complaint against Jacob Zuma.

It follows Zuma's recent comments that he would rather go to jail than obey the summons issued for him to appear before the Zondo Inquiry.

The commission has hit out at the former president, saying that it was clear that he considered himself to be above both the law and the Constitution.

Zuma was summonsed to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo between 18 and 22 January.

He's scheduled to appear before the commission on 15 February and if he fails to pitch, it would constitute a breach of the summons, meaning that Zuma would be in contempt of the Constitutional Court's order.

