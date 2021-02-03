20°C / 22°C
Several Kruger National Park roads, bridges damaged by floods

Many provinces have been hit by heavy downpours for over a week now, with the weather service urging residents to be extremely cautious.

FILE: The Kruger National Park's Crocodile Bridge. Picture: @SANParksKNPTwitter.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As wet weather conditions continue to persist in some parts of the country, the Kruger National Park on Wednesday said several roads and bridges in the nature reserve had been damaged by floods.

Many provinces have been hit by heavy downpours for over a week now, with the weather service urging residents to be extremely cautious.

The Kruger National Park said all its river systems were currently flowing strong and some of its camps were inaccessible due to flooding.

Spokesperson Ike Phaahla said: “The Kruger National Park disaster management teams are still on high alert after heavy downpours for the whole of last week and all our river systems are still overflowing very strongly. Some bush camps in the north are still not accessible.”

