Several Kruger National Park roads, bridges damaged by floods

Many provinces have been hit by heavy downpours for over a week now, with the weather service urging residents to be extremely cautious.

JOHANNESBURG - As wet weather conditions continue to persist in some parts of the country, the Kruger National Park on Wednesday said several roads and bridges in the nature reserve had been damaged by floods.

Luvuvhu in flood close to Punda Maria. pic.twitter.com/pGTXurFl0A Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) February 2, 2021

Sabie Low Water Bridge at 10H50 (near Skukuza) pic.twitter.com/w0HElMrzUJ Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) February 2, 2021

Crocodile bridge - note gate is closed. pic.twitter.com/GYVUn1nAKo Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) February 2, 2021

The Kruger National Park said all its river systems were currently flowing strong and some of its camps were inaccessible due to flooding.

Spokesperson Ike Phaahla said: “The Kruger National Park disaster management teams are still on high alert after heavy downpours for the whole of last week and all our river systems are still overflowing very strongly. Some bush camps in the north are still not accessible.”

