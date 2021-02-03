Scopa wants details of govt's vaccine rollout tender to prevent corruption

Scopa said the distribution of the vaccine was a turning point in the fight against COVID-19 and the country could not afford the recurrence of maladministration and fraud in the tender process.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (scopa) wants the details of government's vaccine rollout tender process to prevent any corruption.

The committee made the call in a letter to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his Treasury counterpart, Tito Mboweni.

Scopa said that the distribution of the vaccine was a turning point in the fight against COVID-19 and the country could not afford the recurrence of maladministration and fraud in the tender process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that provincial Health Departments had already submitted distribution plans and government had identified about 200 facilities to which the vaccines could be distributed.

He revealed that the Health Department had developed an electronic vaccine data system to streamline the vaccine registration and rollout process.

However, Scopa members wanted the selection of companies to provide support to be an open process.

Scopa said that it was important to close all the gaps and loopholes in regulations that could be exploited by those who wanted to benefit from the pandemic through government contracts.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.