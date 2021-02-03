Pregnant healthcare workers urged to seek medical advice before getting vaccine

With ongoing research into coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is choosing to be cautious when it comes to expecting mothers in the profession being immunised.

CAPE TOWN - Pregnant healthcare workers should seek medical advice before getting their coronavirus vaccines shots.

While there is no data showing that COVID-19 vaccines are harmful to expecting mothers or their unborn children, the government is being cautious.

It's officially launched the Electronic Vaccine Data System portal aimed at streamlining the COVID-19 immunisation drive.

Many pregnant healthcare workers have been working throughout the pandemic, running the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Before they get a shot, Mkhize says they should first consult a doctor.

"Get your name in in the meantime but then the opinion of the doctor will help us so that we support you on what the doctor says you must be doing."

Government is expecting more than 1 million healthcare workers to register and receive the jabs in phase one of the vaccine rollout.

