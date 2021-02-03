Prasa urging illegal land occupiers to vacate for CT's central line to run again

Prasa wants to resume the rail services on the central line, which has been closed since November 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is urging illegal occupiers in Langa to vacate the rail tracks on the central line.

The board has met with the community over the past two days to discuss the issue.

Over recent months, the central line has been plagued by theft and the vandalism of infrastructure and its tracks have been invaded in areas such as Phillipi and Langa.

The central rail corridors handle the region's highest volumes and Prasa wants the trains to get back to normal.

Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said that while residents claim that they paid R9,000 for sites, the tracks are Prasa property and not demarcated for human settlement.

"We've served them notice that we want to ask them to leave the place where they are illegally occupying the railway line so that we are able to reintroduce the trains [back into service]."

Prasa said that it had appointed a team of consultants who would assist in building walls.

Tenders have already been advertised to reinstate the power supply system, however infrastructure work cannot start in the areas where there are illegal land invasions and settlements.

