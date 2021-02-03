PowerBall results: Tuesday, 2 February 2021
Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 2 February 2021.
JOHANNESBURG - Have you checked your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results?
PowerBall: 6, 13, 22, 34, 49 B: 10
PowerBall plus: 1, 8, 10, 33, 40 B: 5
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
