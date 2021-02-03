Police still looking for shooter in top detective Charl Kinnear's murder

The only person charged in the crime was Zane Kilian, an unregistered private investigator.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting the gunman who assassinated organised crime detective Charl Kinnear more than four months since the high profile hit.

The only person charged was Zane Kilian, an unregistered private investigator.

He's accused of having tracked Kinnear's cellphone phone up until the day he was shot dead in front of his Bishop Lavis home in September.

Kilian appeared in the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday for the continuation of his bail application. However, proceedings were again postponed.

The hearing will resume on 26 February.

Kilian, who was arrested days after Kinnear was shot, remained behind bars.

The former professional rugby player faced charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication.

The State argued the tracking of Kinnear's phone played a key role in exposing his exact location.

In another matter, Kilian was also charged with tracking defence lawyer William Booth's cellphone.

Booth survived an assassination attempt outside his home in April.

