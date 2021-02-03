Mkhize launches electronic vaccination data system

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize invited all health workers, clinical and non-clinical, from both the private and public sectors to join more than 340,000 of their colleagues who've already registered.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has launched the electronic vaccination data system on Wednesday morning.

He's invited all health workers, clinical and non-clinical, from both the private and public sectors to join more than 340,000 of their colleagues who've already registered.

The minister said that the system was developed as a digital health foundation.

He said that it took less than one megabyte and approximately two minutes to complete the registration process.

Health workers are first in the queue - they're expected to be inoculated over the next few weeks with the first batch of 1.5 million jabs from AstraZeneca that touched down in South Africa on Monday.

