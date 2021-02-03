Mkhize: Govt will reveal COVID vaccine rollout plans when more batches arrive

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize held a virtual briefing on Wednesday to launch the system.

CAPE TOWN - Government said it would reveal its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans when the batches arrive in the country, adding that the Electronic Vaccine Data System portal was now live.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize held a virtual briefing on Wednesday to launch the system.

The platform is opened to all South Africans willing to get vaccinated.

READ MORE: Here's how healthcare workers can go about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Mkhize said this would go a long way to help determine what infrastructure was needed for the rollout.

WATCH: Touchdown! First COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in JHB

More than 38,000 healthcare workers have already registered.

Phase one of the vaccine rollout is expected to immunise one million healthcare workers.

They are the only people who are able to register during the first phase.

ALSO READ: Pregnant healthcare workers urged to seek medical advice before getting vaccine

Mkhize said they included doctors, nurses, frontline staff, cleaners, security personnel and medical students.

“We still have a few days before the vaccination programme starts. So, there will be new information that will come later, some of the questions that we don't answer now we will do later.”

The COVID-19 immunisation drive is expected to begin in the middle of this month.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: Nobody will be forced to take the vaccine

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.