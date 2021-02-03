Man shoots several people before turning gun on himself in Vanderbijlpark

Police said that the motive for the shooting was not yet known and an investigation was currently under way.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed several people have been shot and wounded by a man in Vanderbijlpark, who later turned the gun on himself.

A video of the man shooting himself at a local petrol garage on Tuesday night has been making the rounds on social media over the past few hours.

It shows the man driving into the filling station, getting out of his vehicle and pointing the firearm at his head before pulling the trigger in full view of other motorists.

Police said that the motive for the shooting was not yet known and an investigation was currently under way.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.