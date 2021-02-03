Makhura welcomes judgment clearing his name in Gauteng PPE corruption matter

Gauteng Premier David Makhura in a statement said that he was happy that Judge Selewe Mothle corrected an error made in his judgment of a matter relating to the PPE saga at Gauteng Health last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has welcomed a judgment from the special tribunal clearing him of any links to personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption.

Makhura in a statement said that he was happy that Judge Selewe Mothle corrected an error made in his judgment of a matter relating to the PPE saga at Gauteng Health last month.

Mothle had mistakenly said that former Gauteng Health Chief Financial Officer Kabelo Lehloenya directly linked the premier to the tender irregularities.

Lehloenya, in her affidavit, said that names of companies to be appointed to provide PPE were provided to her from Makhura’s office, former Health MEC Bandile Masuku and Head of Department Mkhululi Lukhele.

While Makhura’s allies have taken to defending him and his comrades accused of corruption in the African National Congress (ANC), his bid to clear his name has paid off – at least for now.

Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said that the special tribunal had clarified the confusion between Makhura and his office.

He said that the premier remained confident that all graft allegations would be dealt with.

“The provincial Gauteng government is confident that the SIU will investigate all allegations against the office of the premier made by the former CFO in her affidavit and ensure that all those implicated face the might of the law.”

Meanwhile, some have questioned the premier’s failure to address some issues in the Special Investigative Unit report that he used to fire Masuku.

Two issues, including the decision to centralise processes and when the MEC called for help, remain contested.

Mhaga said the premier was awaiting the outcome of the Masuku versus SIU matter to decide on the next move.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.