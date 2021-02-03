‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said former President Jacob Zuma must be left alone, instead accusing those calling for him to be disciplined and removed from the ANC as being populist.

Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Zuma, saying the former leader was a South African who has his own rights.

Zuma in a hard-hitting statement this week said he would defy both a Constitutional Court order and the state capture commission of inquiry to return to the witness box and answer to multiple allegations levelled against him.

Magashule himself is facing charges of corruption in connection with the Free State asbestos project.

His position on Zuma is clear: “Leave President Zuma alone; just leave him!”

In a heated back and forth between Magashule and journalists, the ANC secretary general has called for the former leader’s rights to be respected.

Magashule also did not mince his words when addressing ANC leaders, already calling for the party to act against Zuma.

The Eastern Cape ANC and Derek Hannekom are just some of those who’ve shared their thoughts on the matter.

“The Eastern Cape is not the national executive committee of the ANC and it’s wrong for comrades to try and become populists and talk about Zuma all the time.”

Magashule has committed to engaging the former leader on the matter himself.

