KZN's Zikalala says 163,000 healthcare workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

DURBAN - As the country gears up to implement its COVID-19 vaccination programme, authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said they had developed their own roll-out plan based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the national Health Department.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said that over 163,000 healthcare workers were eligible for vaccination but he did not detail how many of these would be vaccinated with the 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines ordered from India.

The province expects to receive its first batch on Valentine's Day.

Zikalala said that a provincial vaccine coordinating committee made up of public, private and civil society organisations was established.

“Across the province, all districts have finalised vaccination rollout plans. The Provincial Command Council will support, monitor and perform oversight the vaccination roll-out process.”

He said that staff in direct contact with patients would be prioritised.

“To date, the province has identified 91 vaccination sites which will include public hospitals and community health-care centres.”

The premier said that an awareness campaign to inform residents about the vaccine roll-out plan had also been developed.

