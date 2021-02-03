Kuruman teacher (58) gets 4 years behind bars for sexually assaulting pupil

The Kuruman Regional Court has handed 58-year-old Allan Reed six years behind bars of which two years are suspended for five years.

CAPE TOWN - A Kuruman teacher has on Wednesday been slapped with a prison sentence for sexually assaulting a pupil almost six years ago.

In February 2015, Reed sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child who had gone to his classroom for help.

The police's Dimakatso Mooi said: “The Family, Violence, Child Protection, Sexual Offences provincial head in the Northern Cape commended the Kuruman FCS commander for her commitment and hard work, which led to the incarceration of the perpetrator.”

