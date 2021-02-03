Here's how healthcare workers can go about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Government launched the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) which is only open to all private, public, clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers for now.

JOHANNESBURG - With the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines having arrived in South Africa this week, healthcare workers now must take the first step and register to get the jab.

Healthcare workers across the country are first priority to get the vaccine as they are the frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

Government launched the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) which is only open to all private, public, clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers for now.

Registration is voluntary and government has cautioned that it does not guarantee that all will be vaccinated in the first phase.

The main idea behind the EVDS is to identify eligible vaccination beneficiaries, plan the supply of vaccines and ancillary items, allocate beneficiaries to their nearest available service point and communicate with enrolled individuals about the vaccination programme.

All that is needed is one's ID or passport number, the name of where they are employed and their professional registration details.

Visit the EVDS website for more.

WATCH: What you should know about the COVID-19 vaccine in SA

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.