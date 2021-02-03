20°C / 22°C
Greyhound to stop operating after 37 years of service

The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year.

FILE: A Greyhound bus. Picture: Greyhound SA/Facebook.
FILE: A Greyhound bus. Picture: Greyhound SA/Facebook.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After nearly 40 years of service in South Africa, Greyhound/Citiliner will be shutting down.

The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year.

All trips booked for after that have been cancelled and customers will be refunded.

The company did not say what led to it having to make the decision to close.

