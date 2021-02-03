Greyhound to stop operating after 37 years of service

The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year.

JOHANNESBURG - After nearly 40 years of service in South Africa, Greyhound/Citiliner will be shutting down.

All trips booked for after that have been cancelled and customers will be refunded.

The company did not say what led to it having to make the decision to close.

Announcement: Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until 14 February 2021. Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded. For assistance with refunds, contact Call Centre: 087 352 0352 or email: refunds@greyhound.co.za. pic.twitter.com/n6kFJ0uQaO Greyhound (@GreyhoundRSA) February 3, 2021

