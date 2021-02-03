Golden Arrow calls for govt to assist in protecting passengers from criminals

Commuters and the driver on one of their busses were held up by two men, fronting as passengers, on a trip en route from Cape Town Centre to Tygervalley on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow buses continue to be targeted by criminals.

The bus service has called on government and police to help keep passengers safe.

No injuries were reported.

“A case was opened at Bellville Police Station. We condemn this act of criminality in the strongest possible terms and call on SAPS and government to help our passengers. Anyone with any information regarding the perpetrators can contact 0800 11 11 67,” said spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

