Fees Must Fall activist Khanyile: Zuma being unfairly targeted by justice system

Jacob Zuma announced this week that the commission should no longer expect any further co-operation from him as he viewed its chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as compromised and unjustly targeting him.

DURBAN - Convicted public violence offender and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Bonginkosi Khanyile on Wednesday said a plan to protect former President Jacob Zuma from prosecution for defying the state capture commission was being set in motion.

Khanyile said Zuma was being unfairly targeted by the justice system.

He has told Eyewitness News that he would be among those who would fight attempts to prosecute Zuma for failing to cooperate with the state capture commission.

“When laws become unjust, the rebellion and defiance of those laws become morally upright for any particular citizen.”

Khanyile has denied claims that Zuma’s supporters didn’t want him to account for his alleged role in state capture.

Eyewitness News understands that Zuma and Khanyile were scheduled to meet on Wednesday afternoon, but that engagement was postponed following media queries.

Khanyile is currently serving a three-year house arrest sentence after being convicted in August 2018 on counts of public violence related to Fees Must Fall protests in 2016.

