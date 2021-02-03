Family of 47 living on one Mitchells Plain property gets assistance from CoCT

Twenty-seven people live in the main house in Beacon Valley and 20 family members live in the three wendy houses - everyone shares one toilet.

CAPE TOWN - After attention was drawn by Eyewitness News and others to an overcrowded home in Mitchells Plain where 47 people lived on one property, the family has finally received some sort of assistance.

The extended family lives on one premises - a three-bedroom brick home, with three informal structures attached.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, along with the chairperson of Sub-council 12, have visited the family.



Twenty-seven people live in the main house in Beacon Valley and 20 family members live in the three wendy houses - everyone shares one toilet.

READ: With 47 people crammed on to one property, COVID-19 a real threat for WC family

According to the City of Cape Town, the municipal account that was in arrears has been written off after a successful indigent application.

In addition, the daily water allocation has been increased, as chairperson Sub-council 12 Solomon Philander explains: "With the indigent grant, they get 350 litres free. After our intervention, they have agreed to increase the water, if they pay for the water that they're using. I think the city really went far and beyond their call of duty to assist the family."

Two families living on the property are also now flagged for a housing opportunity in Mitchells Plain.

Pastor Dean Ramjoomia from the Nehemiah Call Initiative has been helping the family, calling for government to intervene.

He said that since their story was published via Eyewitness News and there'd been some support.

"The mayor came out and was surprised to see that the numbers of the family was indeed 47. A way forward would be to continue to monitor and assist this family."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.