Doctors can use Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients on an urgent basis - court

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday ruled that based on their clinical judgement, doctors could begin the treatment without having to wait for the outcome of a Section 21 application with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday ruled that based on their clinical judgement, doctors could begin the treatment without having to wait for the outcome of a Section 21 application with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

This after lobby group, AfriForum, along with a general practioner Dr George Coetzee, filed an urgent court application seeking direct access to the medication.

SAHPRA last week announced that the use of the antiparasitic drug would be allowed, depending on the outcome of an application by the health practitioner on behalf of the patient.

AfriForum's head of research, Barend Uys: "AfriForum obtained a court order today with the consent of SAHPRA which will enable doctors to start Ivermectin treatment concurrently with the submission of a Section 21 application in cases where doctors deems urgent access to Ivermectin as crucial for a patient."

Uys said that the quick access to the treatment was a breakthrough for healthcare freedom and the battle against COVID-19.

"A further important point is that it is now an order of the court that a medical practitioner can start treating a patient with Ivermectin without having to wait for approval of a submitted Section 21 application."

