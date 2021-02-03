COVID-19 death rate pushes up demand for cremations in CT

The Maitland crematorium is operating at full capacity.

CAPE TOWN - The alarming COVID-19 death rate has pushed up demand for cremations.

The Maitland crematorium is operating at full capacity.

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien: "The demand for cremations is almost three times more than before the pandemic and this is also in response to our call to make use of alternative means of burial."

In just the last week, 500 people have been buried in the city's cemeteries, of which approximately 12% were COVID-19 victims.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.