Cosatu disappointed with Golden Arrow over ‘unwillingness to protect drivers’

DURBAN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Wednesday said it was disappointed with Golden Arrow over its alleged unwillingness to protect its drivers and commuters.



In recent weeks, there've been at least three robberies on Golden Arrow buses.

Cosatu officials met with Golden Arrow management on Tuesday.

It said it would not sit by idly and watch as its members and passengers became victims of crime.

The trade union federation has put forward possible solutions like installing cameras and panic buttons on buses.

Cosatu's Malvern de Bruyn said: “To have armed security on buses and also escort buses through those hotspot areas. We have also proposed to set up a stakeholder meeting to discuss a safety plan and include all relevant people.”

Golden Arrow management has a week to respond.

The bus company wants help from government and is still waiting for a dedicated unit to prevent robberies.

