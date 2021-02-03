Case against Tazne van Wyk's alleged killer postponed to March

The man accused of raping and murdering 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in February last year appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday for another pre-trial hearing.

CAPE TOWN - The case against an alleged child killer in Elsies River has been postponed.

The matter was remanded until 19 March for another pre-trial conference.

The accused fled to the Eastern Cape after the van Wyk’s disappearance last year.

He was tracked down in Cradock and led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 near Worcester.

Her rape and murder angered Elsies River residents, who said that they wanted justice.

The accused has a history of criminal activity and at the time of the child’s death, was out on parole.

The man, who was living with neighbours of the Van Wyk family, was also charged with the sexual assault and rape of other victims.

