Boucher: The focus is on Pakistan Test

Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday that they would not be touring South Africa because of the COVID-19 situation in SA.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas coach Mark Boucher said on Wednesday that while it was disappointing that Australia would not be touring South Africa this month, their focus was fully on the second and final test against Pakistan.

CA said on Wednesday that they “share their (CSA) disappointment” and that “we've all worked to make this tour happen".

The news comes at an inopportune time for the Proteas test squad who are preparing for crunch clash against Pakistan as they look to avoid a first series loss to the sub-continent nation in 17 years.

“It’s certainly disappointing, I think that CSA has expressed their disappointment as well and its no different for the players. I know there was a lot of planning that went into the Australia tour back home and it seems to be that a lot of goal posts were being moved for that tour. The hotel that we stayed at during the Sri Lanka series was great for us as South Africans in that it suited our needs and the way we want to be outdoors and we even surrendered that to Australia,” Boucher said.

While lamenting the fact that the tour wouldn’t take place, Boucher was adamant that it would not affect the players ahead of the second test against Pakistan.

“There’s probably a feeling that we were laying down the red carpet a bit for Australia, which is frustrating at times, so it is disappointing and disruptive to our plans going forward but it certainly won’t hamper us in this next test match. The focus is on trying to level this test series,” he said.

The first ball on Thursday is set to be bowled at 7 am (SA time).

