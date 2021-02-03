Basic Education says it's committed to paying general & school assistants

The department said it was aware that some assistants had not yet been paid and that urgent steps had been taken to assist.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that it was committed to ensuring that payments for general and education assistants were concluded.

The department said that it was aware that some assistants had not yet been paid and that urgent steps had been taken to assist provinces to address the delays following a meeting held with chief financial officers across the country on Tuesday.

“The department wishes to encourage those general and teacher assistants that are yet to be paid to contact their provincial coordinators,” said the department’s Terrence Khala.

