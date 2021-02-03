Alleged 27s gang leader William Stevens shot & killed in Kraaifontein

Williams Stevens was one of the accused in the murder case of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Kraaifontein was rocked by another gang-related shooting.

Alleged 27s gang leader William "Red" Stevens was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

Stevens was one of the accused in the murder case of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein. Wainstein was killed in August 2017 at his home in Constantia.

Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut did not reveal the identity of Stevens but confirmed the shooting.

"The circumstances around the death of a 66-year-old man are being investigated. He was shot and killed at his residence in Kraaifonteing last night at about 18:45. Three unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested."

