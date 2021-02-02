Zondo inquiry zooms in on Parly’s role in tackling Gupta influence on govt

The former African National Congress (ANC) MP, who chaired Parliament’s 2017 inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing at Eskom, Zukiswa Rantho is currently in the witness stand.

CAPE TOWN - The state capture inquiry’s spotlight on Parliament’s role in tackling undue influence over the government by the Gupta family and associates continues on Tuesday.

The former African National Congress (ANC) MP, who chaired Parliament’s 2017 inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing at Eskom, Zukiswa Rantho is currently in the witness stand.

Her testimony follows that of the former chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Themba Godi.

Godi on Monday testified that many ANC MPs were cowed into being stooges for the executive due to fears their political careers would be cut short if they spoke out.

Rantho first came to Parliament as an ANC delegate to the National Council of Provinces in 2009, moving up to become an MP in the National Assembly in 2015.

She’s told the inquiry that in spite of reports being published about the improper influence members of the Gupta family were exercising over the government when it came to deployments, especially at state-owned enterprises, this was not something that came up for formal discussion by the party in Parliament.

Evidence leader Alec Freund is taking Rantho through her evidence: “You then refer in your affidavit, and I’m not going to take you through all the details, to issues pertaining to the New Age, the State Security Agency, to press reports of alleged attempted bribes of the then chairperson and acting CEO of SAA – and you say to the best of your knowledge in the period of the fourth Parliament - none of these issues were the subject of discussion or investigation within the structures of Parliament or within the African National Congress caucus so far as you know.”

He responded: “As far as I know, chair, there were none of these allegations discussed within the ANC caucus.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.