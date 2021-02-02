Weather Service warns of disruptive rain in parts of SA

Heavy rainfall has hit several provinces including Gauteng, the North West, Free State and parts of Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has on Tuesday issued a warning for disruptive rain in parts of the country.

Residents are being urged to be cautious as floods are expected in some areas.

Forecaster Lulama Phene said: “There is a possibility of some flooding in some formal and informal settlements and displacement of affected communities.”

Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Western Mpumalanga, central and Eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State (02 February). Avoid low lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe following distance. SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 2, 2021

